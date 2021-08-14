Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,568 ($46.62).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

DLN opened at GBX 3,773 ($49.29) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,531. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,796 ($49.59). The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.59%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

