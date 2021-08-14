Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 197.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $879,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 76,619.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DM stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

