Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $34.94.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.
