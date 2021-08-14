Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

