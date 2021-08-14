Deutsche eMark (DEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $174,275.80

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $174,275.80 and $86.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.