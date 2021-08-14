Dev Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $336,139.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.17 or 0.00008858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $336,139.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00188487 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

