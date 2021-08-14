Devery Market Cap Achieves $295,483.43 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, Devery has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $295,483.43 and approximately $7,377.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.02 or 0.00879980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00106873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00043993 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.