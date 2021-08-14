Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00). Devro shares last traded at GBX 225.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 288,853 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Devro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a market cap of £376.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

