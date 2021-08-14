DEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,577.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One DEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $76,502.31 and approximately $1,577.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.00873476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00104903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043577 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

