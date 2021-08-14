DEX (DEX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,646.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a market cap of $78,440.33 and approximately $1,646.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00881569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00102250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044122 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

