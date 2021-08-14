DeXe (DEXE) One Day Volume Tops $28.84 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for $12.76 or 0.00027392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and $28.84 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00876499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00101087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00043658 BTC.

About DeXe

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,375,453 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

