Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO opened at $201.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

