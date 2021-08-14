Diamond (DMD) Achieves Market Cap of $10.79 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00006372 BTC on major exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and approximately $21,502.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001880 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,620,877 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.