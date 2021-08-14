DIGG (DIGG) Price Reaches $64,616.09 on Top Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $64,616.09 or 1.38926760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $29.97 million and approximately $913,458.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00136627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00153503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.53 or 0.99786350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.64 or 0.00869996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 464 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

