Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Digi International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $20.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $686.98 million, a PE ratio of 63.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

