Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $942,349.84 and $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.92 or 0.00580443 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

