Digital Reserve Currency Price Reaches $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $969,468.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.21 or 0.00600556 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

