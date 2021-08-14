DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.10 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $146.80 million and $2.10 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.15 or 0.00420114 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003375 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.52 or 0.00966437 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,794,737 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

