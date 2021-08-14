Digitalcoin Market Cap Tops $476,977.34 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 60.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $476,977.34 and $112.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,857.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.44 or 0.06964606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.05 or 0.01432103 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00387360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00142406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.16 or 0.00580834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00350668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.92 or 0.00307136 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,668,253 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

