DigitalNote Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $1,022.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.03 or 0.00577154 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,053,538,638 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,681,195 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

