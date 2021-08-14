Digitex (DGTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Digitex has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00057725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.76 or 0.00876773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00107013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

