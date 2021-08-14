DigixDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114,327.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $623.24 or 0.01330306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $52.70 million and $114,327.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00093589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00879258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00100656 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 84,565 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

