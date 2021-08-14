Dimecoin (DIME) Price Up 49% Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 49% against the US dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $279.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00094590 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

