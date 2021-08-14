DinoSwap (DINO) Trading Down 34.9% This Week

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DinoSwap has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00048230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00137501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00154844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,049.60 or 0.99842509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.00869426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 72,711,513 coins and its circulating supply is 16,148,885 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

