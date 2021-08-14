DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

DRTT opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 25,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,319.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,409.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,962,349 shares of company stock valued at $24,533,691. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

