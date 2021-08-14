disBalancer Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001331 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, disBalancer has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00139989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00155257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.86 or 0.99822305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.49 or 0.00868763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,914,876 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

