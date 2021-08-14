Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Discovery Energy stock remained flat at $$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16. Discovery Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Get Discovery Energy alerts:

Discovery Energy Company Profile

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basin oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.