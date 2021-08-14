dKargo (DKA) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. dKargo has a market capitalization of $172.46 million and approximately $46.19 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.89 or 0.00877935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00106167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044032 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.