DMScript Hits Market Capitalization of $448,515.89 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, DMScript has traded down 82.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $448,515.89 and $866,671.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00137192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00155021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,887.96 or 0.99834690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.70 or 0.00872341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

