DOC.COM Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $3,592.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOC.COM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00106960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043952 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

DOC.COM Coin Trading

