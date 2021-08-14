Doctors Coin Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001928 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $208.28 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00063982 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000684 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.