DODO (DODO) Price Hits $1.65

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. DODO has a total market cap of $182.50 million and approximately $108.01 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DODO has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00003503 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.30 or 0.00879183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00105347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043899 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

