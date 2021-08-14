Doge Token (DOGET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,056.00

Doge Token (CURRENCY:DOGET) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Doge Token has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and $57,056.00 worth of Doge Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Doge Token has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Doge Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00137622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00156538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,835.68 or 0.99747396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.19 or 0.00873585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Doge Token Profile

Doge Token’s total supply is 9,996,778,208 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,233,750 coins. Doge Token’s official Twitter account is @DOGE_TOKEN . The official website for Doge Token is doge-token.com

