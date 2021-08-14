DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Tops $0.0527 on Major Exchanges

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $822,426.89 and $6,963.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00022111 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001388 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001155 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,602,162 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

