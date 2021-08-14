Dogecoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.71 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $37.79 billion and approximately $4.71 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00386926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,854,498,193 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.