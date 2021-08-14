Dogeswap (DOGES) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $668.00

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Dogeswap has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. One Dogeswap coin can now be bought for $25.48 or 0.00054365 BTC on major exchanges. Dogeswap has a market cap of $509,666.87 and $668.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00137620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00154763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,969.11 or 1.00201258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.48 or 0.00877825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dogeswap Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

