Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.20% of Dolby Laboratories worth $19,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,460,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

