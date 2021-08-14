Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stake Cut by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.17% of Dolby Laboratories worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $1,475,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,210 shares of company stock worth $18,460,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $99.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.55. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

