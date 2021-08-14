Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.87. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.