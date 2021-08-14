Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,155 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,951,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.