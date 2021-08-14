Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.97

Shares of Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$67.97 and traded as high as C$68.66. Domtar shares last traded at C$68.56, with a volume of 3,275 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.50 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Domtar to C$68.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$67.97.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domtar (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

