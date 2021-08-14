Donut (DONUT) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $837,449.53 and approximately $615,222.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Donut has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00135929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00155375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,849.13 or 0.99833630 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00870613 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

