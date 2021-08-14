Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.85. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$12.49, with a volume of 86,584 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.99 million and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

