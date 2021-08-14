Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$12.85. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$12.49, with a volume of 86,584 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.99 million and a P/E ratio of 11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

