Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Douglas Dynamics comprises 1.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 12.30% of Douglas Dynamics worth $114,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 75,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 94,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $892.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

