DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 136.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,040 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of DouYu International worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,391,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,034,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.75. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $20.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

