Dovu Price Hits $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Dovu has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dovu has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00878335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00105373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043977 BTC.

About Dovu

DOV is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 709,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.