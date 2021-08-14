DPRating Tops 1-Day Volume of $71,519.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DPRating has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $71,519.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DPRating has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.00873476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00104903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043577 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.