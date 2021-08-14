Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $1.24 million and $885.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00873621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00106071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043825 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

