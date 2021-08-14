Dragonchain Price Tops $0.12 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Dragonchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $42.67 million and approximately $239,884.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.61 or 0.00879875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00100856 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,374,090 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.