Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,180.93

Shares of Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,180.93 ($15.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,705 ($22.28). Draper Esprit VCT shares last traded at GBX 1,700 ($22.21), with a volume of 143,990 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,180.93. The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Draper Esprit VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

About Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV)

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

